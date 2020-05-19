Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the gambling industry, "Casinos Introduce Safety Protocols to Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID-19"



Almost all of the US commercial and tribal casinos closed because of COVID-19. As several states plan for reopening, casino operators are introducing new safety protocols to allow them to reopen once lockdowns are eased. Many casinos plan to offer limited facilities initially with slot machines and blackjack reopening first and poker, gym and spa facilities and hotels remaining closed. Casinos will also limit seating at blackjack tables and space slot machines out to maintain social distancing.



Many casinos are also introducing temperature checks prior to entry for customers and staff and will require employees to wear masks. There will also be hand sanitizing stations and employees will be required to wear masks. The Las Vegas Sands Corp has announced plans to reopen casinos in June and has been offering free COVID-19 tests to employees and their households to minimize the risk of virus transmission.



Arizona casinos are allowed to reopen from May 15 with limited facilities and new sanitation procedures. Meanwhile, Nevada has extended the stay-at-home order into May and is working with Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado to jointly coordinate plans for reopening businesses. Casinos have seen increased revenue from online casino and poker games during the pandemic while sportsbooks bets have decreased significantly owing to the cancellation of major sporting events.



