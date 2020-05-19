Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants market is expected to reach $4.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026. Sealant is used to stop the passage of liquids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a kind of mechanical seal. Adhesive is any non-metallic substance applied to one or both surfaces of two separate things that binds them together and opposes their separation. High-temperature fuel resistant sealant intended for use on integral fuel tanks with excellent resistance to other fluids.
Factors such as rising demand from various end-user industries and increasing automobile production are propelling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulation regarding VOC emissions is restraining the market growth.
Based on application, the electronics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as adhesives and sealants in these applications are exposed to high temperatures because of the continuous operation of gadgets and other equipment.
The key vendors mentioned are Wacker Chemie AG, tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Permatex, Permabond LLC, H.B. Fuller Company , FortaFix (Minkon Ltd), Flexible Ceramics, Inc., Fireus, EpoxySet, Inc., Dow, Cotronics Corp., Bostik, an Arkema company, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION and 3M.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Sealant Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Silicone
5.3 Polyvinyl Acetate
5.4 Polyurethane
5.5 Acrylic
6 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Adhesive Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silicone
6.3 Polyurethane
6.4 Acrylic
6.5 Epoxy
7 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Cycle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Closed Cycle
7.3 Open Cycle
8 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transportation
8.3 Medical Devices and Instruments
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Electronics
8.6 Building and Construction
8.7 Automotive
8.8 Aerospace and Defense
9 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Wacker Chemie AG
11.2 Tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company
11.3 PPG Industries Inc
11.4 Permatex
11.5 Permabond LLC
11.6 H.B. Fuller Company
11.7 FortaFix (Minkon Ltd)
11.8 Flexible Ceramics Inc
11.9 Fireus
11.10 EpoxySet Inc
11.11 Dow
11.12 Cotronics Corp
11.13 Bostik, an Arkema company
11.14 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
11.15 3M
