The Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants market is expected to reach $4.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026. Sealant is used to stop the passage of liquids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a kind of mechanical seal. Adhesive is any non-metallic substance applied to one or both surfaces of two separate things that binds them together and opposes their separation. High-temperature fuel resistant sealant intended for use on integral fuel tanks with excellent resistance to other fluids.



Factors such as rising demand from various end-user industries and increasing automobile production are propelling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulation regarding VOC emissions is restraining the market growth.



Based on application, the electronics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as adhesives and sealants in these applications are exposed to high temperatures because of the continuous operation of gadgets and other equipment.



The key vendors mentioned are Wacker Chemie AG, tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Permatex, Permabond LLC, H.B. Fuller Company , FortaFix (Minkon Ltd), Flexible Ceramics, Inc., Fireus, EpoxySet, Inc., Dow, Cotronics Corp., Bostik, an Arkema company, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION and 3M.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Sealant Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silicone

5.3 Polyvinyl Acetate

5.4 Polyurethane

5.5 Acrylic



6 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Adhesive Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silicone

6.3 Polyurethane

6.4 Acrylic

6.5 Epoxy



7 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Cycle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Closed Cycle

7.3 Open Cycle



8 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.3 Medical Devices and Instruments

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Electronics

8.6 Building and Construction

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Aerospace and Defense



9 Global High Temperature Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Wacker Chemie AG

11.2 Tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company

11.3 PPG Industries Inc

11.4 Permatex

11.5 Permabond LLC

11.6 H.B. Fuller Company

11.7 FortaFix (Minkon Ltd)

11.8 Flexible Ceramics Inc

11.9 Fireus

11.10 EpoxySet Inc

11.11 Dow

11.12 Cotronics Corp

11.13 Bostik, an Arkema company

11.14 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

11.15 3M



