HalioDx to Characterize the Immune Contexture of

Patients Enrolled in ImCheck’s EVICTION Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

HalioDx’s immunoscoring technologies to characterize patients treated with ImCheck’s investigational first-in-class antibody ICT01 activating gamma delta (γδT) cells

Marseille, France, May 19, 2020, 1:45 PM CEST – HalioDx, the immuno-oncology diagnostic company, announced a collaboration with ImCheck Therapeutics, a biotech company developing a portfolio of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. HalioDx will work with ImCheck to generate tumor immune contexture information, which is determined by the density, composition, functional state and organization of immune infiltration into the tumor, for patients enrolled in EVICTION, the first-in-human clinical trial of ICT01. ICT01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that activates γ9δ2 T cells, part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance for malignancy and infection, by targeting BTN3A, a unique target expressed in several solid and hematologic tumors.

“ICT01 is a novel immunotherapy with an exciting and innovative mechanism of action that includes a potentially strong impact on the immune contexture of tumors, therefore our trial, which has continued to enroll and treat patients despite the current pandemic, requires a partner with expertise like HalioDx," stated Pierre d’Epenoux, Chief Executive Officer at ImCheck Therapeutics.

“We are delighted to support ImCheck Therapeutics in this translational effort for its first-in-human EVICTION trial, leveraging our unique expertise to analyze immune contexture, in particular with our Immunoscore® technologies,” said Vincent Fert, CEO of HalioDx. ”ImCheck Therapeutics is a promising biotech company within the Marseille Immunopole cluster and this collaboration underscores the innovation and scientific strength of our ecosystem.”

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, monoclonal antibody that activates γ9δ2 T cells, a part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance for malignancy and infection, by targeting BTN3A (also known as CD277). BTN3A is expressed on the surface of innate and adaptive immune cells (T cells, B cells and NK cells) and is overexpressed on a number of solid tumors (e.g., bladder, breast, colon, gastric, melanoma, ovarian and prostate) and hematologic cancers (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma). BTN3A appears essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells that leads to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into target tissue (e.g., tumors or infection site). ICT01 has been shown to have anti-tumor activity against a range of cancers in in vitro and in vivo tumor models.





ABOUT HALIODX

The Immune Response to Cancer Diagnostics

HalioDx is an immuno-oncology diagnostic company providing oncologists and Biopharma with first-in-class immune-based diagnostic products and services to guide cancer care and contribute to precision medicine in the era of immunotherapy and combination therapies.

Thanks to the pioneering work of Dr Jérôme Galon, HalioDx provides a unique range of immune scoring solutions – notably with the flagship Immunoscore® assay - allowing the assessment of the immune contexture of tumor, a key determinant of patients’ outcomes and response to cancer treatments (from preclinical stage to approved therapies).

To address the needs of Biopharmas, HalioDx has developed the Immunogram, a platform integrating Immunoscore® assays, innovative technologies such as Multiplex Spatial Tissue Analysis (Brightplex®) and molecular testing (NGS, Immunosign® Gene Expression Signatures).

HalioDx has an experienced team of more than 170 employees, CLIA-certified laboratories and compliant facilities in Europe and in the US to develop, manufacture, register and market in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. The company co-founded the European immunology cluster Marseille Immunopôle (MI).

For more information, please visit our websites www.haliodx.com and www.immunoscore-colon.com and follow the company on Twitter @HalioDx and Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/haliodx/ .

HalioDx® is a registered trademarks of HalioDx. Immunoscore® is a registered trademark of Inserm licenced to HalioDx.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapy antibodies positioned at the crossroads of two high-potential immunological fields: g9d2 T cells and a novel super-family of immunomodulators, butyrophilins.

Due to their mechanism of action, and notably their ability to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior anti-cancer efficacy as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, overcome the resistance to this class of agents. Activated g9d2 T cells also have therapeutic potential in infectious diseases (e.g., bacteria and viruses), while antagonist antibodies have potential as treatments for a range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in gd T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

For further information on ImCheck: http://www.imchecktherapeutics.com and @ImCheckThx







