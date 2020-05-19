LAS VEGAS, NV, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, announced today that the Company has successfully made its first $50,000 payment to Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG), as per the Company’s updated LOI amendment, dated April 22nd, 2020, to complete its acquisition of the stem cell operation.



“We look forward to completing the acquisition of Global Stem Cells Group,” stated David Christensen, President of MSSV. “To that end, we anticipate making a second payment to GSCG in accordance with the LOI amendment and the third and final payment shortly thereafter. We are very optimistic about the opportunities that stem cell technology can offer to the world and confident that Global Stem Cells Group has the ability to help facilitate these therapies on a large scale.”

About Meso Numismatics, Inc.

Meso Numismatics is a numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has become the main hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory, not only from the Meso Region but also from around the world. Meso is the only Company in the Central American-Caribbean region that is an on-the-ground registered dealer with the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and the Paper Money Guaranty (PMG).

Meso Numismatics not only boasts a selection of rare inventory, but the Company also has a specialized App for banknote recognition, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Meso Numismatics continues its partnership with eBay (https://www.ebay.com/str/mesonumismatics). The Company continues to partner with some of the largest auction houses in the world for the sale of the Company’s rarer inventory.

To view the Award-Winning PMG Set of Meso Numismatics, please visit www.mesopmgset.com.

For more information, please visit www.MesoNumismatics.com or call (800) 889-9509 for personalized customer service.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investor/Media Contact:

Meso Numismatics Customer Service

(800) 889-9509

info@mesocoins.com