BOWIE, Md., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the availability of its new Population Health Insights: COVID-19 Compass Dashboard. This interactive dashboard provides data-driven insights to inform COVID-19 response plans – empowering health plans, providers, employers, and municipalities with actionable intelligence pertaining to geographic areas with a high prevalence of COVID-19 infections and populations most at-risk as they plan strategies around preventative care, re-opening businesses, and managing overall healthcare system needs.



A version of the dashboard is now publicly available at the following URL ( https://www.inovalon.com/covid-19 ) to more broadly assist with organizations’ planning and strategic decisions.

Driven by Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry®, the nation’s largest primary-source dataset comprised of data from more than 315 million patients and 55 billion medical events, the dashboard displays the near real-time prevalence of COVID-19 cases by county across the nation combined with a risk exposure score comprised from analyses of each underlying geographical region’s de-identified patient cohorts known pre-existing disease conditions, demographics details, and social determinants of health (SDOH) in accordance with recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and from other published sources of scientific guidance pertaining to factors of clinical health, demographics, and social determinants of health (SDOH) found to be relevant to COVID-19.

“Many health plans, providers, employers, and municipalities lack the infrastructure and means to integrate data from disparate data sources and provide this level of insight into a population’s relevant underlying disease burden, demographics, and socio-economic factors – all of which are critical pieces for responding effectively to the global pandemic on the respective local stage,” said Mike Burgin, executive vice president of products at Inovalon. “By providing these insights to the public, we can empower health plans, providers, employers, and government officials with another valuable tool in their arsenal to navigate decisions pertaining to re-opening commerce, pinpointing medical facilities and resources that may be most likely stressed, and geographies with individuals most at risk.”

About Inovalon’s Population Health Insights

Inovalon’s COVID-19 Compass Dashboard was built upon Inovalon’s Population Health Insights solution. Inovalon’s Population Health Insights solution includes the following dashboards as well as member-level drill down capabilities:

Select Cohorts and Geographies vs. State and National Comparison: Provides a comparison of the prevalence of a selected disease condition within any selected cohort or geography (or set of cohorts and geographies) versus national-level data.

With this comprehensive patient-level view empowered by Inovalon’s Population Health Insights, health plans, providers, and Accountable Care Organizations, have access to both clinical care and non-clinical data to more effectively manage the underlying factors that impact the health of a population. Leveraging this insight, healthcare organizations are well positioned to deploy targeted strategies to proactively address the dynamic needs of their membership to improve quality outcomes and economics.

Inovalon’s broader Population Health Insights solution provides clients with deep, dynamic, real-time insight into the known and predicted prevalence, patterns, interrelationships, quality, and economics pertaining to patient cohort disease, risk, diagnostics, treatments, outcomes, persistence, costs, and a wide array of additional factors, at patient, provider, facility, geography, and custom cohort levels.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 994,000 physicians, 558,000 clinical facilities, 315 million Americans, and 55 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

