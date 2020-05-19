VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences Company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, is pleased to sponsor TheraPsil, a BC-based non-profit coalition of healthcare professionals, policy-makers and community leaders (the “TheraPsil Coalition”) seeking legal access to psilocybin for British Columbians with a palliative diagnosis and psychological distress.

Operating at highest standards of clinical competence and ethical integrity, the TheraPsil coalition is starting in 2020 with seeking legal access to psilocybin for British Columbians with a palliative diagnosis and psychological distress.

Based in Victoria, British Columbia and established in 2019, TheraPsil is focused on:

Compassionate Access: Establishing safe, and legal access to psychedelic-assisted therapy for those in medical need;

Public Education: Increasing awareness of the merits and limitations of psychedelic-assisted therapy;

Professional Training: Developing safe, simple and effective protocols for credentialed health professionals to deliver psilocybin-assisted therapy, in collaboration with other active organizations; and,

Research: Facilitate research and evaluation in collaboration with Canadian and international partners.

“We’re really happy to have this support to get the ball rolling on this project to help palliative Canadians. We are dedicated to giving those at end-of-life the treatment options they deserve - and that includes psilocybin. We believe that as a non-profit, and with the right support, we can get these patients their right to treatment with psilocybin in a timely manner,” Dr. Bruce Tobin, founder of TheraPsil.

“Through our sponsorship, the Champignon team and board are extremely proud to begin collaborating alongside TheraPsil, helping patients in palliative care access new and effective therapies,” said Pat McCutcheon, Director, Champignon. “Together we will work to provide countless Canadians facing a palliative cancer diagnosis, along with their families, who also face severe psychological distress, with the treatment options, compassion and hope they deserve.”

For information about the TheraPsil’s medical team and program, visit www.therapsil.ca .

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) is focused on the formulation and manufacturing of novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutraceutical and psychedelic medicine while being supported by a leading psychedelics medicines clinic platform. The Company is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

