MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® Corporation (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today published on the web the TRHC COVID-19 Treatment and Therapy Digital Resource . Developed by TRHC’s Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute , the resource provides a comprehensive analysis and clinical reviews of potential treatments and therapies for COVID-19.



“There are knowledge gaps surrounding the proposed treatments for COVID-19,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “To address this need, our Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute completed a systematic review of literature on the latest COVID-19 treatments and therapies and compiled them into a single source, eliminating the need for providers to access multiple sources to understand treatment options.”

Currently there are more than 20 therapies and treatments being studied across the globe. Many are being fast-tracked for immediate use, due to the unique conditions of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.

“Designed for clinical use, our COVID-19 Treatment and Therapy Digital Resource provides an in-depth review of each medication’s mode of action, dosing guidelines, clinical trial information, adverse drug events, metabolism and elimination, as well as the proposed level of evidence based on the mechanism of action,” states TRHC Chief Scientific Officer Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD.

TRHC Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute Chief Operating Officer Veronique Michaud, BPharm, PhD adds, “We are constantly updating this resource with evidence from the latest clinical trials and journal articles. We feel this resource is what the clinical community needs to help sort through the vast number of treatments to determine the best course of action for the patients they treat.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our goals and expectations regarding the combined company and the integration of PW into TRHC, the expected synergies from the combined company and the expected financial and operating performance of TRHC following the completion of the acquisition. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the risk that we may not be able to achieve our expectations for the combined companies due to challenges in integration and inability to retain key employees; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations and pharmacies; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.