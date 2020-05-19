VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) (the “Company”), under its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, InsuraGuest Inc. (“ISG”), announces it has signed a relationship agreement with AAG Capital Management Inc., a company managed by International Hospitality and hotel expert Adam Gatto. The contract will enable Gatto to introduce ISG to hotels and hotel property management companies throughout the world.



“We see InsuraGuest as a product that can help our hotel clients reduce their risk, lower their claims, and increase their revenues,” stated Adam Gatto CEO and chairman of AAG Capital Management. “We are excited to make introductions for the InsuraGuest team.”

The InsuraGuest insurtech software platform is an international product that can integrate with 71 different property management systems (PMS), allowing the Company to access hotel rooms worldwide. The new agreement with AAG Capital Management will expand InsuraGuest’s presence into new markets, leveraging Gatto’s expertise, and creates a valuable corporate partnership.

“Adam and his team recognize the opportunity to introduce InsuraGuest to these international hotel franchises,” stated InsuraGuest CEO and Chairman Douglas Anderson. “We look forward to increasing our reach and serving the global hospitality and hotel sectors.”

About AAG Capital Management Inc.



AAG Capital Management’s (AAG) dedicated hospitality team has been involved with single asset and portfolio sales of select-service hotels, large convention hotels and hotel development. The team is led by company CEO Adam A. Gatto, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and hotel sector. Gatto specializes in the acquisition and disposition of hotel real estate assets and transactions related to the hospitality sector, and is currently SVP for Colliers International Hotels & Hospitality Group and board member of the Utah Hospitality Association. He holds a Master of Real Estate Development from the University of Utah and a Certification in Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management from Cornell University.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) is a software company that utilizes its proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) platform to deliver digital insurance to its customers. Its first product, InsuraGuest Hospitality, delivers custom Hospitality Liability coverages to hotels and vacation rentals. InsuraGuest coverages are purchased by the hotels and vacation rental properties, which can address covered claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com

