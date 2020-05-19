CAMP HILL, Penn., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that Company management is participating in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference to be held virtually on May 21, 2020. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin will represent Harsco at this conference.



For more information about the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference, please visit http://brai.com/research/conferences/ .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .