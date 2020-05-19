Sacramento, California, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:LOFB) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces today that the company has completed its restructure and merger.



Boon Industries Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of various water-soluble products for commercial and consumer applications. Currently, the business manufactures customized “white label” products for the food and beverage, health and wellness and chemical industries. The Company not only wholesales its products to outside specialized distributors, but also has its own customer base to which it directly distributes. The Company currently operates the business at a product production and water bottling facility under license from Matrix of Life Tech in Grants Pass, Oregon. The Company will begin to clarify each acquisition in more detail this week in regards to projects and values of the technology and intellectual property.

Boon’s executive team is led by Chairman and CEO, Justin Gonzalez, and COO, Eric Watson. Together they have the experience and resources for creating and bringing to market proprietary water-soluble and chemical formulas for clients on a worldwide basis, along with their successful production and finance expertise. They have recruited a powerful group of scientists, technicians, and quality control specialists to ensure the very highest quality product is being marketed by Boon’s business development team.

The core-business products include exclusive licensed technologies and intellectual property with C-Group Inc., Matrix of Life, and Aqueous Precision. The commercial product applications include the hemp/cannabis industry, water purification industry, and medical industry. The consumer product applications include the food and beverage and nutraceutical industries.

Boon has developed a proprietary extraction process which results in a water-based extract that is completely water-soluble. This extract is ideal for both cannabis and non-cannabis beverage applications.

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “The Hemp Industry has grown at a tremendous pace, much of it based upon the recognized potential health benefits of Hemp Products resulting in the creation of new consumer products featuring CBD as a vital ingredient. Traditional extraction methods for Hemp create a lipid soluble CBD, which is difficult to mix into beverage products. Boon’s revolutionary formulas allow beverage manufacturers to finally incorporate CBD into beverage products in both an effective and economical way. The Company’s new processes and proprietary formulas have opened new doors for revenue growth.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements : This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Contact:

407-490-6635

www.boonindustries.com

admin@boonindustries.com