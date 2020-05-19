Ottawa, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Validian Corporation (OTC: VLDI; “Validian” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in cyber security technology, today announced that it has incurred unforeseen delays in filing its Form 10K for 2019 due to COVID-19. Validian is working diligently to complete and file its Form 10K for 2019 as soon as possible and upon filing will be fully compliant again. Upon filing its Form 10K, Validian will then proceed to complete and file its Form 10Q for Q1 2020 as soon as possible thereafter.



About Validian Corporation

Validian’s technology seamlessly secures the complete lifecycle of data: in use, in memory, at rest and in transit. It works on all applications, databases, devices, operating systems and technology platforms — and everywhere in between. Validian is a U.S. public company with offices in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.Validian.com for more information on its digital asset solutions.

