Orlando, FL, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has significantly expanded its relationship with a Global Fortune 10 customer for influencer marketing managed services. In addition, the company has also signed a managed services contract expanding its relationship with a leading multi-billion dollar consumer packaged goods manufacturer to provide influencer marketing services. The two contracts, totaling $1 million, were signed on Monday, May 18th.



“We are thrilled to welcome back these leading global organizations with material increases in their influencer marketing budget with IZEA,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “These wins in a time of great change are a testament to our team, our technology, and our commitment to service our customers.”

“Following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic we noted rapid declines in new business bookings, with the 14-day average run rate trendline for Managed Services bookings bottoming out at the end of March,” continued Murphy. “During our Q1 earnings conference call I noted that we began to see a remarkable resurgence of managed services bookings due to the hard work and perseverance of our team.”

“In our May 14th Q1 earnings press release we shared that our 14-day average bookings trendline was then above our 14-day Pre COVID-19 average as measured from January 1, 2020 – March 15, 2020 and we were gaining momentum. We are pleased to share that the momentum has continued to build with the recent successes of our team and commitments from customers. We remain above the January 1-March 15 average trendline we previously shared and continue to be optimistic for bookings in the second quarter.”

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs.

