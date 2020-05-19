GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman , a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, has issued a unique report of driving behaviors across millions of miles driven by a sample of its connected vehicles in the U.S. during the first 36 days of the federal declaration of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The data, taken from a national sampling of connected vehicles, found a 20 percent drop in the average distance driven and several key shifts in driving behavior. Among the findings were:

17 percent increase in speeding

10 percent increase in failures to stop at stop signs

15 percent increase in harsh-cornering events

“It wasn’t surprising to see the number of vehicles on the road drop drastically after the emergency and resulting economic slowdown, but it is interesting to see how those remaining drivers behaved with lighter traffic congestion,” said Ben Williams, director of marketing, digital and analytics for Teletrac Navman. “Fewer vehicles on the road should translate to safer driving conditions; however, these insights reveal that might not be the case.”

The data sample covers the period from March 13, 2020, which was the day President Trump signed the emergency declaration, to April 17, 2020. Over that time, each subsequent day registered fewer miles driven on average, but a direct correlation emerged showing more frequent speeding, more harsh turns and more ignored stop signs.

“These insights tell a story of how drivers, who are used to navigating congested roadways, responded to there being fewer vehicles on the road,” Williams said. “We hope these findings serve as a reminder that we should all follow safe driving practices whether the highway is full or empty.”

An infographic detailing the Teletrac Navman report can be found here:

www.teletracnavman.com/resources/resource-library/infographics/covid-19-crisis-on-driving-behavior-infographic

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com .

Media Contact for Teletrac Navman:

Brenlyn D’Amore

Bastion Elevate (for Teletrac Navman)

949-899-3135

brenlyn@bastionelevate.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a6a123d-6543-48dd-a70d-ca11da92da56