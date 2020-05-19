ASKER, NORWAY (19 May 2020) - Christopher Finlayson has today received 3,300 restricted shares as part of his compensation as Director of the Board. 1,650 of the shares was transferred for 2019 and 1,650 of the shares for 2020 in accordance with the Annual General Meeting for the respective periods. Mr. Finlayson holds 3,300 shares after this transaction. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Director from its balance of treasury shares. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Director, TGS holds 1,999,450 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

