Pune, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of ultra-light multi-mode radar flight vision systems (EFVS), electronic flight instruments (EFI), electro-optical and infrared systems (EOIR), autonomous flight, and hybrid-electric propulsion technologies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial and Military), By Application (Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Cabin Interiors), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), By Point of Sale (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further states that the helicopter market size stood at USD 48.19 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 68.36 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Air Ambulance Services to Propel Growth

In the developing countries, such as China and India, the governments are taking several initiatives to enhance the available medical facilities. Private hospitals are also surging the expenditure on infrastructure development. It is set to increase the demand for emergency medical service (EMS) helicopters. Coupled with this, the increasing number of smart city projects would also bolster the helicopter market growth. EMS helicopters are preferred more to operate as air ambulances, as compared to the conventional mode of road transport. It is because they can take the emergency response team at any remote part of the world very quickly. Air ambulance services also provide safe transportation of patients in critical conditions to the hospitals.





Regional Analysis-

Investment in High Quality Helicopters to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. North America procured USD 18.64 billion revenue in 2018 stoked by the presence of reputed manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, and Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. in this region. Additionally, the increasing expenditure by the governments of various countries in this region on military helicopters, coupled with the high demand for EMS would augment growth. In the U.S., the government is investing hefty amounts of money to refine the effectiveness and quality of helicopters and their components.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow at a fast pace on account of the rising investment by the Indian government in the development of defense. It is, in turn, surging the demand for military helicopters. In China, the government is upgrading the country’s military equipment and it is set to be complete in the next five years. Also, many prominent companies are investing to conduct simulator training facilities in this country. It would contribute to the growth of market in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through New Acquisitions

The market consists of a large number of manufacturers that are mainly focusing on introducing new product lines and acquiring other companies and services to cater to the rising demand from their consumers. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

December 2019: AirMed International announced its plans to expand its services by acquiring Lifeguard Flying ICU in Las Vegas and AMR Air in Denver. These medical transport services are a part of Global Medical Response. This new addition would help the company in meeting the requirements of transportation.

August 2019: AirLife North Carolina inaugurated its new base in Lumberton to provide services to the surrounding community. It will ensure that the masses residing in the area get access to air medical services. This new location would also enable quicker response time for trauma and emergency situations.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the helicopter market manufacturers as follows:

Russian Helicopters, JSC

Airbus SAS

Leonardo SPA

Bell Helicopter Textron

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Boeing Company

Robinson Helicopter Company

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

MD Helicopters, Inc.

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Technological Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis/Supply China Analysis Country-wise Helicopter Fleet Data (2010-2018)

Global Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Civil & Commercial Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Corporate Services Search & Rescue Operation Oil and Gas Defense Homeland Security Others (Tourism, Agriculture, Training) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Airframe Engine Avionics Landing Gear System Cabin Interiors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Weight Light Weight Medium Weight Heavy Weight Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





