New York, NY, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline , a Salesforce Platinum Partner headquartered in New York City, and Tier1 Financial Solutions (“Tier1”) a Salesforce ISV partner and a leading global relationship management technology provider for capital markets and banking, announced a new partnership to provide CRM strategy and solutions for capital markets and investment banking businesses.



Silverline brings a decade of deep expertise in financial services and custom Salesforce implementations, while Tier1’s purpose-built CRM augments the Salesforce platform to help banking and market participants strengthen their client relationships, support sales and research functions, and provide actionable insights to increase monetization and wallet share. Together, their combined strategic and technical prowess will help financial services organizations more effectively service their clients with innovative, flexible CRM solutions.

“From our start more than ten years ago, Silverline was founded on building solutions for innovative capital markets firms in NYC,” said Rich Resnick, President and Co-Founder, Silverline. “We believe that the Salesforce platform delivers powerful technology to meet our clients’ long-term vision.”

“Having spent the last 12 years in the Salesforce ecosystem, it has become more apparent the need to work with partners with relevant and deep vertical expertise,” said Paul Chesek, EVP of Sales at Tier1. “Along with Tier1’s Capital Markets applications, Silverline offers our customers deep vertical expertise around compliance, data and relevant workflows for sales, trading and investment banking. We are excited about continuing to build out our partnership.”

The Silverline and Tier1 teams will be co-hosting a webinar to share insights about how COVID-19 crisis is impacting digital conferences, corporate access, and the nature of client engagement on May 21. Jill Harrison, VP of Silverline Ventures, added, “The events of 2020 underscore the massive disruption happening within the Financial Services industry; our mutual goal with Tier1 is to help deliver immediate value to our capital markets clients and accelerate the pace of innovation within the ecosystem at large.”

For more information visit the Silverline events webpage: bit.ly/Silverline-Tier1

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Silverline

With significant expertise in the Financial Services industry, including banks and credit unions, mortgage companies, wealth management firms, investment banks, hedge funds, and insurance companies, Silverline combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. For more information, visit www.silverlinecrm.com .

About Tier1CRM

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management software for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted by more than 19,000 users worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

Kathleen Ferrie