Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ports and terminal operations market is poised to grow by $ 4.64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The reports on ports and terminal operations market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in regional trade and the rise in the use of IoT solutions. In addition, the growth of containerization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The ports and terminal operations market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the automation of port operations as one of the prime reasons driving the ports and terminal operations market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in investment in port infrastructure and increase in M&A activities for achieving economies of scale will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ports and terminal operations market vendors that include APM Terminals, China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte. Ltd., and SAAM. Also, the ports and terminal operations market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Stevedoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cargo and handling transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APM Terminals

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd.

COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd.

DP World

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)

Ports America Inc.

PSA International Pte. Ltd.

SAAM

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyq7cc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900