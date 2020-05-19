Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ports and terminal operations market is poised to grow by $ 4.64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The reports on ports and terminal operations market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in regional trade and the rise in the use of IoT solutions. In addition, the growth of containerization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ports and terminal operations market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the automation of port operations as one of the prime reasons driving the ports and terminal operations market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in investment in port infrastructure and increase in M&A activities for achieving economies of scale will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ports and terminal operations market vendors that include APM Terminals, China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte. Ltd., and SAAM. Also, the ports and terminal operations market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Stevedoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cargo and handling transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • APM Terminals
  • China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd.
  • DP World
  • EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Hutchison Port Holdings Trust
  • International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)
  • Ports America Inc.
  • PSA International Pte. Ltd.
  • SAAM

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

