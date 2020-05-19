Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is poised to grow by USD 28.67 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The reports on personal protective equipment (PPE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent occupational safety regulations.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.

This study identifies the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors that include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV. Also, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

