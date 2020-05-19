Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is poised to grow by USD 28.67 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The reports on personal protective equipment (PPE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent occupational safety regulations.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors that include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV. Also, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MCR Safety

MSA Safety Inc.

Sioen Industries NV

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

