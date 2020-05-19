BERKELEY, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies targeting the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will host a live conference call and webcast on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm PDT to report data in healthy volunteers from the ongoing Phase 1 study of BION-1301 for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) as well as data from long-term nonclinical studies. Members of the Aduro executive team will be joined by Dr. Jonathan Barratt, the Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester.



Details of the BION-1301 abstracts accepted as poster presentations are as follows:

Results of a Phase 1 Trial to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers



BION-1301, a Fully Blocking Antibody targeting APRIL for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy: Assessment of Safety, Toxicokinetics and Pharmacodynamics in Long-Term Nonclinical Studies

For more information, please visit the ERA-EDTA website located at https://www.era-edta.org/en/virtualcongress2020/ .

Conference Call and Details

To access the call, please dial (844) 309-0604 (domestic) or (574) 990-9932 (international) and provide the Conference ID 8568238 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the investor section of Aduro's website at www.aduro.com . The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Aduro’s website for 90 days.

To access a recording of the conference call, please dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter the Conference ID 8568238. The conference call recording will also be available for 90 days.

About Aduro

