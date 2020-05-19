Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated microbiology market is poised to grow by $ 744.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on automated microbiology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the number of new product approval and launches and growing shortage of trained laboratory professionals and microbiologists. In addition, the increasing burden on microbiological laboratories is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The automated microbiology market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the integration of ai and analytical tools into automated microbiology systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automated microbiology market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of barcode scanning features in automated microbiology systems, and increasing adoption of MALDI-TOF will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated microbiology market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., COPAN Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zhuhai DL Biotech Co. Ltd. Also, the automated microbiology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other end users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zhuhai DL Biotech Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

