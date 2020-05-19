Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Esports Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The esports market is poised to grow by USD 1406.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The reports on esports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the branding through esports.



The esports market analysis includes game genre segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising number of esports events as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading esports market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Also, the esports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Game genre

Market segments

Comparison by Game genre

MOBA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

FPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RTS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Game genre

Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

Market segments

Comparison by Revenue stream

Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Media rights - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity Plc

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qso6h4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900