Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Esports Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The esports market is poised to grow by USD 1406.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The reports on esports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the branding through esports.

The esports market analysis includes game genre segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising number of esports events as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading esports market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Also, the esports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Game genre

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Game genre
  • MOBA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • FPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RTS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Game genre

Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Revenue stream
  • Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Media rights - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Revenue stream

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.
  • Electronic Arts Inc.
  • Epic Games Inc.
  • Gfinity Plc
  • Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.
  • Modern Times Group MTG AB
  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • Valve Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

