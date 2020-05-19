Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Esports Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The esports market is poised to grow by USD 1406.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The reports on esports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the branding through esports.
The esports market analysis includes game genre segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rising number of esports events as one of the prime reasons driving the esports market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading esports market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity Plc, Harena Data Inc., Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Also, the esports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Game genre
Market Segmentation by Revenue stream
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qso6h4
