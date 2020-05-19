EDISON, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), announces that it’s building the Industry’s most secure video conferencing solution. Security features include Out-of-Band Authentication, Keystroke Encryption, Video Encryption, Audio Encryption and the ability to prevent hackers from accessing your camera and microphone even when you're offline.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how people and businesses now communicate,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “Video conferencing services, i.e. Zoom (ZM), have become extremely popular in the past ten weeks. However, Zoom has many security weaknesses, that’s why it’s being banned around the world by many large companies and government Agencies.”

“We intend to take advantage of Zoom’s flaws and take a leadership position in this multi-billion dollar video conferencing marketplace,” says Kay. “The big advantage that we have over the competition, i.e. Webex (CSCO), Skype (MSFT) and GotoMeeting (LOGM) is that we are a cyber security company, and they are not.”

“We designed this solution to include our patented Out-of-Band Authentication (ProtectID®) & keystroke encryption (GuardedID®) technologies,” says Kay, “these technologies add an unprecedented level of access control, and keystroke protection. Additionally, all video and audio will be encrypted and most of all of our system will not require you to constantly update a desktop client software, because our solution is clientless, all you need is a browser. The desktop client software is usually one of the first things that a hacker will use malware to exploit.”

“As pandemic restrictions start to ease-up, this new normal way of conducting business via video conferencing is not going away, it’s only going to grow. After all, It does solve a lot of problems, it’s more economical, efficient, it has a zero carbon footprint and it can be done from the comfort of your home, or, office. But there is also a downside, hackers will use this new normal way of communicating to steal information and profit from it. We can’t let that happen,” says Kay, ”that’s why we're building the next-generation of video conferencing protection.”

Stay healthy, stay safe, wash your hands and stay tuned for updates. If you like to take part in a beta program when it becomes available, please send your contact information to: betasafevchat@strikeforcetech.com .

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions.

