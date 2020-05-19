SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended May 2, 2020 after market close on Monday, June 8, 2020 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Mike Smith, President, COO, and interim CFO, and Elizabeth Spaulding, President. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 263-0877 and internationally at (323) 794-2094, passcode 8685457.



A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, June 15, 2020 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 8685457. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

