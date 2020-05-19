Atlanta, GA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed, “Take It to the Limit,” this EIU explores how the energy industry could be “taken to the limit” by trends that predate the current COVID-19 pandemic and will remain relevant in the long-term.

The theme, which was selected prior to COVID-19 (and rings truer now more than ever), uncovers how factors, such as the state-by-state advances in clean energy standards, proposed moratoria and restrictions on natural gas expansion, slow progress on resilience issues, and more, may take the utility industry to its limit of financial, regulatory, and operational wherewithal. And, how new technologies, like hydrogen, may challenge the limits of what is possible.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on how the industry is approaching:

100% clean energy and net zero emissions goals

Resilience and the grid

Issues affecting the future of the gas utility

Gas resource plans considering environmental and efficiency objectives

Lessons learned from Hawaii about a renewables-heavy grid

Recent FERC policy changes to power transmission equity returns

“Certainly COVID-19 has transfixed the industry for now as utilities grapple with the operational and financial effects of the pandemic. However, trends, such as ambitious emissions reduction targets and resilience planning, will continue over the long-term, challenging business-as-usual approaches,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

For an in-depth examination of these topics, you can hear from our industry experts in this new video.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Take It to the Limit,” on Tuesday, June 18, 2020, from 1PM–2PM EST. During this session, our industry experts will share their views and field questions related to the future of the gas utility, 100% clean energy goals and how they may be impacted by COVID-19, and regulatory strategy during a pandemic. Ms. Lyons will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.

