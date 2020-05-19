Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that its newly launched Veritas Farms™ hand sanitizer product is now available for sale on the Company’s e-commerce website.

The hand sanitizer, which contains 70% isopropyl alcohol, aloe vera and vitamin E, is now available for sale and shipment nationwide through Veritas Farms’ robust online platform at https://www.theveritasfarms.com/shop/

Veritas Farms™ hand sanitizer is packaged in an 8-ounce squeeze bottle and was developed in partnership with and produced locally by The Miami Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, Inc.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, “We are excited to add hand sanitizers to the product offerings on our online platform and we will continue to look for opportunities to partner with organizations to bring our community the products they need.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast.” It is known best for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where the company produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. Toast offers a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits, including vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email info@toastdistillers.com or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. Its portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

