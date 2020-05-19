Renown California Gummies Brand Expands, Launches Single Dose Delectables

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Kushy Punch (“Kushy”), a renowned California cannabis brand that makes full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced that the Company has expanded into Nevada. With its entry into the Silver State, Kushy introduces a new line up of flavors in separate, single bite 10-mg doses.

“Kushy Punch was founded six years ago around the notion of providing high quality, low-calorie gummies with consistent dosing. Our evolution continues today with the launch of our single dose gummies, offering the same ‘punch’ we have become known in a consumer-friendly form and package. True to our legacy, we continue to offer wellness one bite at a time,” said Kushy Punch Nevada General Manager Jim Hooser.

In addition to the new flavors, new packaging includes proprietary childproof triggers (patent pending), the separation of each bite (dose) within the packaging, and the use of silicon technology to preserve the potency, freshness, and integrity of the gummy — all wrapped in the iconic Kushy Punch colors for its Indica, Sativa and Hybrid products.

Hooser added, “I’m excited to lead the way in bringing Kushy Punch to Nevada. It is a cornerstone in the edibles sector, a welcoming brand to cannabis newcomers, and a household name among cannabis enthusiasts – a sure bet.”

Founded in 2014, the Kushy Punch brand was a pioneer in the California cannabis market, serving both medical and adult-use consumers and grew into an edible brand powerhouse. The brand pursued a science-forward approach from its inception by using pharma-grade manufacturing and formulations processes and has used the highest-quality ingredients such as locally sourced full spectrum oil to provide consistent, safe dosing for its customers.

ABOUT KUSHY PUNCH

Kushy Punch is an award-winning brand of full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California, Michigan, and Nevada. For more information, visit www.kushypunch.com, www.kushycbd.com, or follow on Twitter @kushypunch; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kushypunch; follow on Instagram @getkushypunch.

