FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company") today announces its integration with a digital content platform that brings sellers and distributors into one online digital marketplace. The platform enables The Movie Studio to showcase its motion picture content, title discovery of feature films to a trusted global community of buyers, and creates the opportunity to monetize the use of its movies and content.



The utilization of blockchain technology regarding digital content ingestion and distribution mechanisms is revolutionizing the content availability for worldwide marketing and licensing.

The platform brings together content distributors, buyers and creators, utilizing smart contracts and digital intelligence with 24-hour access to the platform, expediting title discovery, acquisition, sponsorship, delivery and payment.

Blockchain technology is the key to the future profitability that helps establish the needed level of trust for greatly scaling subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues. Video-on-demand has a projected estimated growth to more than $30 billion by 2022, an annual growth rate of 8.8%. PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates SVOD accounts for 80% of these revenues with the remainder being transactional video-on-demand.

“We are excited to leverage a digital platform for our current and future aggregated titles and to facilitate title recognition for upcoming movies. This platform allows for geo-fracturing of worldwide distribution rights, isolating our potential revenue streams and allowing for the maximization and monetization of intellectual property rights while the platform eliminates marketing in the physical marketplace, allowing buyers to view our content perpetually in a digital marketplace,” stated Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO of The Movie Studio.

The Movie Studio operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption focused on video on demand (VOD), foreign sales and various media devices.

For more information about The Movie Studio, visit the Company’s website at www.themoviestudio.com .

