Serstech AB (publ) has entered into an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), where SKMG will act as new Certified Advisor to Serstech as of the 1th of June 2020.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB will continue as Certified Advisor until the 1th of June.





For more information please contact:

Stefan Sandor

CEO, Serstech AB

telephone: +46 739 606067

email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

telephone: +46 702 072643

email: tp@serstech.com

or visit www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication on the 19th of May at 15:00 am on behalf of the above-named contact persons.

Certified Adviser to Serstech AB is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone 040-20 02 50, email ca@vhcorp.se.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution.



Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com