SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING MAY 22, 2020

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-05-22
Time for submission of bids:10.00-10.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-05-26
Repayment date:
2021-05-26
Final repayment date2022-05-25
Offered volume:50 billion SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 million SEK
Maximum bid amount:12.5 billion SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Additional interest rate:
0.20 %

ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30
ON MAY 22 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.00 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se