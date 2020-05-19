SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING MAY 22, 2020

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-05-22 Time for submission of bids: 10.00-10.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-05-26 Repayment date:

2021-05-26

Final repayment date 2022-05-25 Offered volume: 50 billion SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 million SEK Maximum bid amount: 12.5 billion SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Additional interest rate:

0.20 %



ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30

ON MAY 22 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se



Result of the auction will be published at 11.00 (CEST) on Tender date.



Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







