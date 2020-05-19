SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING MAY 22, 2020
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-05-22
|Time for submission of bids:
|10.00-10.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-05-26
|Repayment date:
|2021-05-26
|Final repayment date
|2022-05-25
|Offered volume:
|50 billion SEK
|Minimum bid amount:
|10 million SEK
|Maximum bid amount:
|12.5 billion SEK
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Interest rate:
|0.00 %
|Additional interest rate:
|0.20 %
ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30
ON MAY 22 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.00 (CEST) on Tender date.
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: