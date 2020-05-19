CRANBURY, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARiD.com, an online retailer of all things automotive and more, today announced the launch of its “OE” brands, encompassing the widest variety of automotive replacement parts available at one website.



The “OE” (Original Equipment) brands, including Ford OE, Dodge OE, Jeep OE, Honda OE, and Hyundai OE, will provide online shoppers a breadth and depth of choice unequaled among competitive websites. Included are mechanical, electrical, sheet metal, and glass parts identical to the factory parts, which traditional aftermarket suppliers have not been able to offer. The complete lineup of OE parts can be found at www.carid.com/oem-parts.html.

“At CARiD, we believe in giving consumers the widest possible selection,” said Mark Atwater, Vice President of Vendor Relations, who spearheaded the drive to include these OE parts alongside CARiD’s traditional aftermarket offerings. “Up until now, many original equipment parts were only available at a traditional dealer,” he continued. “We’ve taken the best of all worlds by combining CARiD’s outstanding shopping experience with these OE brands. Why visit a dealer when CARiD has the OE part at your fingertips?”

He stressed that at CARiD.com, a shopper can complete a purchase from the comfort of their easy chair, or, if desired, can consult with a knowledgeable sales agent. In addition, the rich mix of performance and accessory parts continues, allowing the truly savvy shopper to combine an OE part, a performance part, and a dress-up accessory in a single online order.

The OE brands, which include Ram OE, Nissan OE, Toyota OE, and Kia OE, will continue to expand both their product offerings and their brand coverage. For consumers who insist on repair parts which are equal to the factory offerings, CARiD has no parallel in the online automotive marketplace.

CARiD.com’s mission is to revolutionize the online shopping experience for niche industries by providing its customers with the top brands available on the market, and a superb customer service experience to match. For more information, please visit https://www.carid.com .

About CARiD.com

CARiD.com has become one of the fastest growing aftermarket motor vehicle online retailers by offering the most comprehensive variety of parts, using proprietary state of the art technologies, and employing the most dedicated and creative team members in the industry.

Based in Cranbury, NJ, CARiD.com caters to the needs of all levels of motor vehicle enthusiasts worldwide – from the do-it-yourselfer home mechanic to custom shops and dealers.

