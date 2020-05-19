Avid-powered storage and graphics toolkit enables one of Europe’s biggest broadcasters to quickly adapt and deliver creativity as part of technology overhaul



BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced that leading broadcaster ITV Studios Daytime transformed the way it delivers its schedule of live programming with Avid NEXIS® storage and Maestro ™ graphics solutions. Since relocating its core operations to temporary facilities at the Television Centre in West London, ITV Studios Daytime has overhauled its technology and streamlined its production workflows for popular flagship programs such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

With more than six hours of live programming broadcast every day, a huge amount of content is required to keep audiences engaged and entertained, all of which has to be readily available in real-time. Avid NEXIS storage provides the reliability and performance ITV Studios Daytime needed to keep its broadcast schedule on track, accelerating production and real-time collaboration while meeting the demands presented by broadcast television in managing high volumes of content. With a proven track record in providing security and scalability of multiple storage tiers to support online, nearline and cloud, editorial teams using ITV’s 10 online edit suites and 70 offline edit suites rely on Avid NEXIS storage to share and access content to get clips on air instantly and dynamically make changes to broadcasts without disruption or downtime.

ITV’s workflow combines Avid NEXIS with Maestro graphics, which has significantly simplified and streamlined the graphics creation process for ITV Studios Daytime’s creative team. Integrated with MediaCentral ® to boost post production efficiency, Maestro | News enables users to easily create, manage, distribute, and play out high-resolution 3D, UHD and HDR graphics and videos. The Avid-powered graphics workflow maximizes collaboration and creativity, helping ITV Studios Daytime stand out from the competition.

“We’re always looking for ways to do things faster, more effectively and as cost-efficiently as possible, while ensuring we keep audiences engaged at all times,” said Tim Guilder, Technology Manager at ITV Studios Daytime. “Our programming is a staple of British daytime TV and, by boosting collaboration and eliminating unnecessary steps in production workflows, Avid’s infrastructure enables our teams to drive creativity and content that keeps audiences coming back for more.”

“As a longtime partner of ITV Studios Daytime, we’re extremely proud to be involved in its journey toward faster, more efficient workflows and operations,” said Ray Thompson, Director of Market Solutions - Broadcast and Media at Avid. “With the integration of Maestro | News and Avid NEXIS, ITV Studios Daytime has greater flexibility and collaboration behind the scenes when creating the programs that entertain millions of U.K. viewers every day.”

