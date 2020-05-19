Paycor Joins the Ranks of Nacha Certified Payment Processors Demonstrating the Highest Level of ACH Processing Standards



CINCINNATI, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announces Nacha has awarded them Nacha Certified status. Paycor has been awarded the Nacha Certification, through a rigorous review process, verifying that the highest standards of payroll security and ACH processing have been achieved. Becoming Nacha Certified provides customers and financial advisors ease of mind knowing each payment is reaching them securely.

Nacha Certified is a voluntary program that helps Third-Party Senders in the ACH Network to set themselves apart in today’s competitive market. Successful Nacha Certified candidates demonstrate effective ACH Rules compliance and risk management, and sound corporate governance. Nacha Certified Third-Party Senders demonstrate to their financial institutions and customers that they meet the following Nacha standards:

Demonstrates adoption and implementation of robust compliance and risk management programs

Shows compliance with the Nacha Operating Rules’ return rate requirements

Provides attestation that your company has appropriate disaster recovery and business continuity plans in place, and insurance coverage

Has qualified staff in place who are responsible for ACH operations, and a training program for employees and contractors on the Nacha Operating Rules

Demonstrates sound corporate governance and management with appropriate years of experience.

Paycor has been in operation for 30 years serving over 40,000 companies with the guiding principle to always Take Care of Customers First. Being Nacha Certified is a great way to demonstrate those values and our commitment to our customers.

Supporting Quotes:

“Becoming Nacha Certified provides Paycor the opportunity to demonstrate to our customers and banking partners that we perform at the highest standards of ACH processing, compliance, and payroll security,” said Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer at Paycor. “By meeting the criteria of being ‘Nacha Certified’ we distinguish ourselves from our competition and provide our customers the confidence in knowing they are receiving the highest quality of service.”

“By becoming Nacha Certified, Paycor is showing its commitment to high-quality ACH payments,” said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration. “We are pleased to welcome Paycor as a Nacha Certified Third-Party Sender.”

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha’s efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2019, 24.7 billion payments and nearly $56 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

