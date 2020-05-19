SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kevin Morrison, VP ITC Operations, Rollins

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN addressed our connectivity, security and management challenges with a comprehensive solution supporting advanced routing, SD-WAN and security in a single appliance. With integrated SD-WAN functionality and security, we are able to simultaneously improve application performance and our overall security posture. The current state of the world has really re-emphasized the positive impact of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for us. We were quickly able to support remote employees and ensure continued connectivity globally, and we have also still been able to remotely test, implement, and deploy Fortinet solutions in our branch offices.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Rollins Inc., a premier global consumer and commercial services company, has implemented Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to eliminate chronic network outages, improve user experience and application performance, and enforce unified business and security policies across hundreds of locations in different geographies.

Through its 19 wholly-owned subsidiaries, Rollins Inc. provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to over two million customers globally. To ensure its customers can easily stay informed, Rollins prioritizes clear, quick communication at the end of each service by providing a summary of their work, which requires continued connectivity to critical resources from any location.

Rollins’ existing wide area network was based on traditional routers and not only caused frequent network outages and poor application performance, but was also costly to maintain and required extended troubleshooting and deployment cycles. With over 700 locations, two data centers and multiple private cloud data centers, Rollins’ legacy deployment was no longer efficiently supporting their business needs. Further, as their organization continued to expand, Rollins realized the need to improve their security posture and enforce uniform security policies across their entire network infrastructure, without compromising the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries.

To properly address their list of requirements, Rollins needed a Secure SD-WAN solution that integrated the benefits of an SD-WAN solution — including dynamic WAN connectivity, automation, simplified management, and accurate application detection/recognition — and the advanced security of a next-generation firewall (NGFW). Rollins also added FortiExtender to enable LTE connectivity on a secondary WAN link to gain dynamic application steering benefits using Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution.

After reviewing SD-WAN solutions from four different networking vendors, Rollins found that Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solved for each of their unique test cases and provided all the benefits they were looking for, including:

Improved User Experience : Rollins required support for its critical training application—used extensively throughout the organization for collaboration, knowledge sharing and compliance—that was being run on multicast protocol. By supporting complete multicast processing and multicast policies for the efficient distribution of one-to-many traffic, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was able to deliver the best quality of user experience under any network conditions, proving to be the only solution of those evaluated that could provide the desired performance results. Additionally, Rollins was able to increase network speeds at all branches by 7-10x to further improve user experience.

: Rollins required support for its critical training application—used extensively throughout the organization for collaboration, knowledge sharing and compliance—that was being run on multicast protocol. By supporting complete multicast processing and multicast policies for the efficient distribution of one-to-many traffic, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was able to deliver the best quality of user experience under any network conditions, proving to be the only solution of those evaluated that could provide the desired performance results. Additionally, Rollins was able to increase network speeds at all branches by 7-10x to further improve user experience. Reduced Costs: Rollins was able to reduce WAN costs by augmenting existing MPLS links with broadband and LTE connections with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fortinet’s FortiExtender provided LTE WAN connectivity at each site to expedite WAN transition and Rollins expects to cut their MPLS costs in half.

Rollins was able to reduce WAN costs by augmenting existing MPLS links with broadband and LTE connections with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fortinet’s FortiExtender provided LTE WAN connectivity at each site to expedite WAN transition and Rollins expects to cut their MPLS costs in half. Reduced Outages : Sub-second traffic switchover and effective application steering helped Rollins reduce the number of outages and improved connectivity for users.

: Sub-second traffic switchover and effective application steering helped Rollins reduce the number of outages and improved connectivity for users. Advanced Routing Features : Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution comes complete with advanced routing features, making it a solution both the security and networking team could rally behind.

: Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution comes complete with advanced routing features, making it a solution both the security and networking team could rally behind. Centralized Management: Zero-touch deployment ensures that Rollins can seamlessly scale and implement Fortinet Secure SD-WAN across hundreds of remote locations without additional implementation, management or optimization overhead. By leveraging this feature at branch locations, Rollins expects to cut network setup time by 50 percent. Additionally, centralized visibility through a single console successfully reduces troubleshooting cycles and provides a real-time unified view across the network.

After realizing the benefits of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Rollins also chose to leverage other parts of Fortinet’s broad, integrated and automated Security Fabric for additional protection. By implementing FortiCASB, Rollins gained more visibility into their SaaS access and enforcement policies, further securing these applications in the cloud. Additionally, Fortinet’s FortiClient protects remote workers from any location, on any network. By synchronizing the policies on FortiClient and FortiGate through centralized EMS, Fortinet was able to help Rollins enforce uniform policies for users on and off the network without requiring additional, costly integrations.

By selecting Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Rollins was able to improve network stability, security and end user experience across their network infrastructure while ensuring branch offices can efficiently and easily access critical cloud-based business tools and resources. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is expected to provide Rollins with a $5 million return on investment (ROI) over the next five years.

“For distributed organizations like Rollins with hundreds of branch offices globally, an integrated Secure SD-WAN solution ensures business continuity and improved application experience across the entire network, while supporting the individual needs of each branch. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is engineered to be flexible and support multiple use cases. We’re pleased to be able to support Rollins’ complex routing and deployment requirements and meet both their existing needs and any future business needs that may occur.”

-John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 455,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning company, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

