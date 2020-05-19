STAMFORD, Conn., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lay out five steps to accelerate business resiliency and recovery using Software-as-a-Service solutions in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar.

Bill Huber, partner, ISG Network and Software Advisory; Debora Card, partner, ISG HR Technology, and Stanton Jones, principal analyst, ISG Research, will host the live, hour-long ISG Smartalks session, “Drive Resilience with Software-as-a-Service: Save Cost and Increase Agility, Thursday, May 21, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

“Even before the COVID-19 crisis, many organizations had achieved significant savings moving to the cloud,” Huber said. “This trend is magnified by the remote working restrictions of the pandemic. Cloud-based applications are performing better than on-premises applications, providing immediate resilience and higher performance and reliability for remote workers, as well as an easier environment for technical support.”

To recover from the coronavirus slowdown and compete in the new future, Huber said IT budgets will need to support enhanced technology environments and work-from-home capabilities. However, the migration to SaaS solutions is more than a simple upgrade.

To be successful and cost-efficient, businesses should follow five steps: Create a business strategy to account for what will be different when the new technology is deployed; define the business case, including the necessary costs to sunset legacy systems; understand the relationships between the independent software vendor, system integrator and application management services providers to reduce the total cost of the solution by 20 percent or more; reinvent business processes, organizational structures and job profiles to take advantage of cloud functionality, and manage the transformation to drive value and avoid budget overruns that typically can range from 25 percent to 75 percent of the budget.

“SaaS deployment will change infrastructure, technical support and contractual needs, and—most importantly—how users work and collaborate with each other,” Card said. “The self-service functionality SaaS solutions deliver increases availability and control, but also can shift work from centralized processing hubs to end-users. To strategically leverage SaaS business platforms and build resiliency over the short- and longer-term, companies embarking on a SaaS journey must define how their customer interaction, information management and internal workflows will change when the new technology is deployed. We look forward to a robust discussion of how to manage this sweeping transformation and maximize value.”

To register for the May 21 webinar, visit this webpage.

