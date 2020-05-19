FDA-registered Clyraguard by Clyra Medical Technologies is a disinfecting personal protection spray for use on personal protection equipment (PPE), e.g. facemasks. The product has also been extensively tested and found to be safe for skin.



TAMPA, FL, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., today announced that it has received test results showing that its proprietary copper iodine antimicrobial and antiviral product, Clyraguard™, successfully inactivated the COVID-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 virus), the virus responsible for the current worldwide pandemic. Testing was conducted by the laboratory of Dr. Slobodan Paessler, DVM, PhD, a Distinguished University Chair in Biodefense at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The results of the laboratory study are expected to be published in a formal scientific paper as soon as possible.

Clyraguard is a personal protective spray designed to help prevent cross contamination of the personal protective equipment worn by front-line healthcare workers by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease. Registered with the FDA as a Class I general purpose disinfectant, Clyraguard features an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy at 99.999% kill rate (complete inactivation), and the recent testing showed it inactivates the COVID-19 coronavirus below the limits of detection of the testing model.

This clear, colorless and odorless product has been extensively tested and found to be non-irritating, non-sensitizing, non-toxic and non-staining as well as a host of other product features.*

Clyra Medical president Steve Harrison commented, “Dr. Paessler and his team at the Galveston National Lab are experts in this area and the entire organization is highly responsive to help identify solutions in this time of crisis.”

*Data on File

About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Clyra Medical Technologies (www.ClyraMedical.com) offers patented and patent pending effective, and safe, advanced antimicrobial products. Clyra has developed an FDA 510(k)-cleared product offering a Wound Irrigation Solution for advanced wound care available to hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

In addition, Clyra offers Clyraguard Personal Protective Spray, an effective, long-lasting disinfectant for personal protective equipment.

Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial and antiviral activity that are tissue and skin friendly, non-staining and are effective against biofilms.

About Galveston National Laboratory (UTMB)

The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) is a sophisticated high containment research facility that serves as a critically important resource in the global fight against infectious diseases. The GNL is located on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch and operates under the umbrella of UTMB’s Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for the BSL4 laboratories and operations at the GNL, and the lab’s top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world.

Researchers at the GNL are internationally known for their expertise working with pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like MERS, and mosquito borne viruses like Zika and Chikungunya. The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry.

