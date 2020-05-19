Aji Enables Graduates to Double Their Productivity, Value and Incomes,

Enables Businesses to Double Productivity and Enterprise Values

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aji Network announced today the launch of aji.com , which brings Aji’s Strategic Knowledge and Fundamental Strategy 100% online, as well as making it available to a wider range of ambitious businesspeople. The average increase in income for graduates of The Aji Course in the past five years is 149% and the average return on tuition investment (ROI) is 976%.

“Aji” is a completely new business philosophy designed to help businesspeople earn and save enough money to live a good life with their spouse and children throughout their career and 25+ years of unemployment during their old age. Aji.com content includes strategic assignments, videos, papers and other coursework and is available on a subscription model, starting at $175 per month.

“I created The Aji Network in 1984 to help people earn a living or earn enough money during their 40-year careers to survive, be free and live a good life throughout their entire lives, including 25+ years of retirement,” said Toby Hecht, founder and CEO. “I used it to double productivity, value and incomes in the top 1% of the marketplace where the smartest, most aggressive and most successful businesspeople compete against one another to produce average incomes between $400,000 – $4 million.”

Aji addresses the massive gap that exists between what people earn and save and how much they really need in order to live a good life. Approximately half of U.S. households, roughly 40 million, have no retirement savings at all, according to the National Institute on Retirement Security. The U.S. Government Accounting Office reported that approximately 29% of households 55 and older have neither retirement savings nor a pension.

Aji “works” because it enables businesspeople to completely change how they use their computers and the internet to make money. Instead of thinking of their computers as glorified single-purpose machines for completing tasks, they learn to work with their computers strategically and competitively to build global identities and as the best money-making tools ever invented.

Aji.com offers a choice of subscriptions, both of which include a 21-week Starter’s Course and an enormous library of strategic projects and assignments including 1,300+ papers and 400+ videos. Subscriptions also include access to leadership that has taught people how to exploit Aji for more than 20 years as well as a network of business leaders who have thrived using Aji.

Double Your Income includes a daily selection of excerpts from papers and videos in The Aji Library that emphasize operational tactics for people earning less than $150,000 per year.

includes a daily selection of excerpts from papers and videos in The Aji Library that emphasize operational tactics for people earning less than $150,000 per year. Earn Top 1% Income curriculum features a daily selection of lengthier, more challenging strategic projects and assignments, papers and videos from The Aji Library targeted to people earning $150,000 – $4,000,000 per year.

About The Aji Network

Aji is a completely new business philosophy. It is “strategic and competitive,” rather than “task oriented” and could not have existed before computers and the internet. It enables businesspeople to advance action, or make progress continually, to increase their competitive capabilities and advantages, productivity, value and incomes using computers and the internet.

Using Aji enables businesspeople to make enough money during their 40-year careers to survive, adapt to life’s always changing circumstances and live a good life with their spouse throughout their entire lives, including 25+ years of old age in retirement.

Aji has helped more than 4,000 people learn the strategic and competitive knowledge needed to earn up to $4 million annually and fulfill their life, financial and business ambitions in the most complex, rapidly changing, intensely competitive and technologically advanced global marketplace in human history.

