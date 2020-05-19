LAVAL, Quebec, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that PixVid, one of the fastest growing photography businesses in the US and a top Urbanimmersive client will start offering its immersive 3D Pocket Websites™ to its customers.



The rising demand for 3D tours accentuated from the COVID-19 social distancing recommendation is pushing photography businesses to review their product offering and incorporate 3D tour solutions that fit everyone budgets and needs. Recently announced 3D Pocket Websites™ from Urbanimmersive is well positioned to take advantage of this trend by offering a unique and cost-effective 3D tour product.

Tyler Grundvig, co-founder of PixVid, states: “Real estate photographers today have to offer innovation and value to their clients in order to remain competitive. By further adopting Urbanimmersive’s technology and solutions, we are doing just that. We are excited about the ease of use and scalability of Urbanimmersive’s immersive 3D tours and 3D Pocket Websites™ which will allow us to broaden our offerings across all our locations.”

“The rising demand for 3D tours will soon become a race between who can offer the best 3D tour and the cheapest price. This is exactly where we think we can win with our cost-effective high value 3D Pocket Websites™. We can now more than ever take advantage of our 13 years of experience in 3D tours development and commercialisation. To date, we are not aware of any other 3D tour provider offering all the value Urbanimmersive has to offer at the price we are achieving to do it while being a profitable business. Having one the fastest growing photography business as PixVid now starting to offer Urbanimmersive 3D Pocket Website™ further validates our position in the market, our 3D emulator technology and our value proposition. We expect to see other of our top clients adopting soon our 3D Pocket Websites™, ” states Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.”

About PixVid

Founded in 2017 and based in Colorado Springs (US), PixVid is a business of professional photographers, videographers and drone pilots that support real estate media needs using its proprietary TruView™ technique to show properties with high definition photos, stunning aerial imagery and engaging real estate videos. Learn more at www.pixvid.net .

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at www.urbanimmersive.com .

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

