NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of additive manufacturing market data and market analysis, has just released a new market report on the quickly growing potential for additive manufacturing with copper and copper alloys.
The new report, “Copper Additive Manufacturing 2020 Market Database and Outlook,” is based on SmarTech’s forecast and market tracking database for copper additive manufacturing (AM) opportunities and shows that shipments of copper powders to AM users is expected to grow to over 1.4 million kilograms by 2029, expanding at a rate of 43 percent CAGR during the 15-year period. The report consists of two parts: a market analysis of the 3D-printed copper sector and a spreadsheet showing SmarTech’s 15-year forecast of copper powder, printers and applications used for 3D printing of copper. Both volume and value forecasts are provided.
This outstanding growth expected for 3D-printed copper is due to crucial technological improvements in copper 3D printing processes and materials. The report shows AM’s potential to create disruptive copper component applications in industrial markets in the near future, with additional prospects to be found in medical devices and electronics as solutions continue to be adopted and refined.
For more details on the report go to: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/copper-additive-manufacturing-2020-market-database-and-outlook/. A sample spreadsheet is available for persons interested in evaluating the report for purchase.
Companies discussed in the report include EOS, ExOne, Trumpf, Formalloy, Sandvik, Heraeus, Praxair Surface Technologies, Markforged, SPEE3D, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, GKN Additive, Phoenix Contact, GH Induction, 3T, FIT AG and others.
