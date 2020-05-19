REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic, today announced findings from their Q1 2020 Quarterly Mobile Index report, which shows that mobile advertising was much less affected by the coronavirus pandemic when compared to desktop advertising during the first three months of the year. With an accelerated shift to mobile, PubMatic advises publishers to take the current environment as an opportunity to review their mobile advertising setup and make adjustments to maximize their mobile performance as the economy improves.
“Coronavirus has shifted consumer behavior towards mobile. As the economy recovers, advertising will follow, giving publishers with advanced mobile advertising capabilities an advantage,” said Paulina Klimenko, SVP of Corporate Development and General Manager of Mobile at PubMatic. “While recent surges in viewership will likely recede through the summer and as stay-at-home orders ease, the preference for mobile will remain, which will drive advertisers to mobile over the long term.”
PubMatic’s study shows that several key trends emerged as the pandemic took hold around the globe during February and March:
“The downturn that we are experiencing as a result of COVID-19 presents app-developers with a unique opportunity to review their mobile advertising set-ups to improve upon inefficient auctions and to push for more transparency and accountability with partners. To reduce fraud risk inherent in in-app environments, app-developers should also consider the benefits of offering PMP buying to advertisers,” said Klimenko. “Making these improvements now will offer publishers the greatest opportunity for strategic growth in the coming months.”
Download the full Q1 2020 Quarterly Mobile Index report here.
QMI Methodology
PubMatic’s yield and data analytics team analyzes over 15 trillion advertiser bids on a monthly basis, utilizing the company’s best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q1 2020 QMI incorporates impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these reports to provide a high-level analysis of key trends within the mobile advertising industry. Analysis is based on PubMatic-sourced data except as noted. Percentages in some figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. “Monetized impressions” or “paid impressions” are defined as impressions that were sold through the PubMatic platform, and “eCPM” is defined as the cost per one thousand impressions.
About PubMatic
PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and nine data centers worldwide.
