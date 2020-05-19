Distributing Over 1,700 Judges Kits (75+ Lbs of Cannabis Products) To Consumers Across Oklahoma through Partnership with Cali Roots



OKLAHOMA CITY, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis, and creators of the world’s first and largest cannabis judging competition, the Cannabis Cup, announced today it’s return to Oklahoma this May to bring the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition to consumers across the state, providing the public with the opportunity to judge the coveted Cannabis Cup safely from the comfort of their own home.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world’s foremost cannabis festival, originally founded in 1988 in Amsterdam. While most Cannabis Cup events were set up as two or three-day festivals, given the threat of COVID-19 High Times has created the new People’s Choice Edition as an extension of the brand, which for the first time ever will allow consumers to judge the most renowned cannabis competition in the world safely from their own homes. This allows consumers in Oklahoma the unprecedented opportunity to try 28 different strains in a one ounce box, and judge them against each other in order to award the state’s best, as determined by the state’s consumers.

Consumers interested in judging the first ever People’s Choice Cannabis Cup are encouraged to visit cannabiscup.com/apply to RSVP for one of the judge’s slots. Categories include Flower (Sativa, Hybrid or Indica), Pre-Rolls, Non-Solvent or Solvent Concentrates, Vape Pens, Topicals, and Edibles (Food Items and Non-Food [tinctures & capsules]).

The brand will partner with Oklahoma dispensary group Cali Roots, a chain of licensed medical cannabis dispensaries across the state. Intaking over 75 lbs of cannabis flower and other products across two locations in 4 days, the chain's tradition of providing the best variety of premium medicinal products to consumers across the state continues as the teams work to break down pounds of the best product in OK into grams, and get them into the people’s hands.

About High Times:

For more than 45 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals and providing content for its millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

About Cali Roots:

Cali Roots is a chain of licensed medical cannabis dispensaries located in Oklahoma. Our helpful and educated staff will ensure you find the cannabis that best suits your needs. Our mission is to provide our members with the best products in Oklahoma and outstanding service. At Cali Roots we believe that our members come first and should always leave satisfied or we will make it right! Our shelves are stocked with a wide variety of premium medicinal products to ensure our members have every option available to them. We pride ourselves in providing a comfortable atmosphere, and great customer service. We look forward to meeting you!

Find us online at www.calirootsok.com or on social at @calirootsok_

