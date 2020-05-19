Washington, D.C., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baldrige Foundation today launched its Institute for Performance Excellence, a focal point for students, scholars, leaders and practitioners of Baldrige and performance excellence.

“The Baldrige impact on America and the world is indisputable,” said Baldrige Foundation President and CEO Al Faber. “The mission of the Institute is to promote the influence of the Baldrige Framework and to improve the practice of leadership and management in pursuit of performance excellence and its impact in an ever-changing world.”

The Institute will undertake research projects, host conferences and other activities, conduct executive-level training, and publish and distribute a wide variety of educational materials, among other efforts to help organizations and individuals improve leadership and management skills.

“The Institute will also make available exclusive curated and original content,” continued Faber, “along with training and educational opportunities through online and classroom instruction. We will also have a best practice sharing online library and many other helpful resources. The exclusive networking opportunities and sharing of best practices alone can provide organizations and their employees with invaluable assistance in pursuing their performance excellence goals.”

“The Baldrige Foundation has been cultivating relationships with key partner organizations during the past several years,” said Kathryn Eggleston, Ph.D., Chair of the Baldrige Foundation Board of Directors. “The vision has always been to leverage those relationships to advance performance excellence in all sectors of the economy. Through the Institute, we will be able to connect our partners with other organizations and individuals pursuing Baldrige and performance excellence.”

In an online interview announcing the Institute, Al Faber noted “the Institute will help the Foundation move boldly into the next era of Baldrige with great confidence in our future, thanks to the support of our initial Institute Trustees who comprise the Mac Baldrige Society®. The Mac Baldrige Society is our campaign to establish the Institute with the generous support of the first twenty major donors. The first Trustees are; the Baldrige Family, MidwayUSA, Adventist Health, and Stellar Solutions. We look for others to join them in the coming months to help us continue in our mission.”

For more information about the Baldrige Institute for Performance Excellence, visit their website at https://www.baldrigeinstitute.org/home, or contact Josh Racette at 614-785-0214 or jracette@baldrigefoundation.org.

Mark Wayda, Ph.D. Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award 202-559-9195 mwayda@baldrigefoundation.org