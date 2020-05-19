Oslo, Norway, 19 May 2020
Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), please find attached the minutes from the Annual General Meeting held on 19 May 2020. All matters were resolved as proposed in the call for the annual general meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
