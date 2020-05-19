New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Driving Industry Outlook, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04833512/?utm_source=GNW





However, despite overcoming the technological barriers, these companies are still facing challenges from regulations and public acceptance.Accidents and fatalities caused by autonomous vehicles, making the headlines in 2018, have further added to the challenges.



Owing to such circumstances, the industry is geared up for taking a gradual approach to developing autonomous driving technologies.Focus is on developing scalable L2+ features, where L2 features are enhanced by integrating localization and mapping data, while enabling a plug-and-play framework for scaling up developments with new-generation solutions.



This ensures short-term revenue generation, allowing OEMs and suppliers to highlight returns and justify their investments.In 2019, the autonomous industry witnessed OEMs’ preparation for L2+ and above automation through the adoption of a layered platform, coupled with developments in sensor fusion, which has impelled OEMs to re-visit in-vehicle network requirements. In 2020, the analyst expects perception start-ups to seek new partnerships with platform developers and technology companies as the industry gears up for L4 deployments.

