CHICAGO and MUNICH, Germany, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , the leading secure enterprise messaging service, today announced the addition of medical speech recognition into the NetSfere enterprise mobile messaging platform to advance healthcare communication among medical professionals, using the Nuance® Dragon® Medical SpeechKit. The NetSfere solution creates a secure and encrypted messaging experience that accurately understands complex medical jargon shared through voice commands.



“NetSfere is designed to meet security and compliance requirements in regulated verticals including healthcare,” says Harsh Mamgain, VP Product, Infinite Convergence. “Medical professionals do high-pressure, life-changing work, which demands a communication platform that enables them to do so more effectively. This new capability allows them to do their jobs more efficiently while providing secure, compliant, and flexible messaging options.”

As speech technology using mobile messaging becomes more widely adopted in the healthcare sector, consumer-grade speech services are adequate for day-to-day communication but lack the ability to recognize industry-specific vocabulary routinely used in the medical field – i.e. anatomical and surgical terms, procedures, diagnostic tests, ailments, and prescription drug names. Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals can now communicate and consult with one another through the NetSfere application regarding patient diagnosis or test results, leveraging speech recognition with the immediacy of messaging in a secure and encrypted fashion.

“To be truly transformational, digital healthcare initiatives must encompass the collaboration and communication requirements of frontline workers, enabling them to provide contextually intelligent, personalized and predictive delivery of patient care,” says Raúl Castanon-Martinez, Senior Analyst for Workforce Collaboration at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence division. “Secure and compliant real-time communications can help healthcare organizations streamline their response to different events, leading to improvements in patient care; and the use of speech-enabled applications and devices can empower frontline workers with 'heads-up, hands-free' capabilities. These enhancements can be relevant for their day-to-day work and can significantly improve patient care and business efficiencies in healthcare organizations.”

“Nuance solutions provide a consistent and personalized clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms, and devices regardless of physical location,” says Björn Aune, VP International Healthcare Sales at Nuance Communications Limited. “Our technology reduces administrative workloads and frees clinicians to spend more time caring for patients.”

For more information about NetSfere solutions, please visit www.netsfere.com .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and mobile messaging capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, administrative controls and regulatory compliance. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. NetSfere is also compliant with regulatory requirements, including GDPR, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley and others. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .