SECAUCUS, N.J., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmpireCLS, the leader in luxury ground transportation, is among the first to establish rigorous health, safety, and disinfection policies for ground transportation as the world starts moving during COVID-19.



While ride-sharing companies require drivers and passengers to wear face masks and keep windows open for ventilation, the reality is consumers are on high alert and seek much more stringent guidelines to keep the vehicles they ride in sanitized.

David Seelinger, Chairman and CEO of EmpireCLS, has spent many weeks speaking with International SOS and infectious disease specialists to determine optimum procedures for ongoing cleanliness.

“EmpireCLS has a responsibility to create a new standard and expectation for travelers to help ease any concerns as we navigate COVID-19,” notes Mr. Seelinger. “We manage ground transportation for many five-star hotels like the Four Seasons New York and Beverly Hills Hotel, and are also a preferred supplier for NetJets, Fortune 500 companies, entertainment companies, and tour managers; therefore, we need to ensure the safety of not just high-profile individuals, but of every guest who steps inside our cars or motor coaches.”

EmpireCLS’ new “Health, Safety, & Disinfecting Guidelines” have been reviewed, certified, and endorsed by Corporate Medical Advisors, A Member of The International SOS Group and Dr. Patrick Yu, a senior member of the CMA Physician Team. The guidelines incorporate a wide variety of processes including employee protocols, fleet disinfection protocols, global fleet compliance, in-cabin air, interaction protocols, and much more.

Mr. Seelinger adds the company is constantly monitoring federal, state, and local guidelines to ensure EmpireCLS’ processes remain current and effective to ensure the safest environment possible for its guests and employees.

