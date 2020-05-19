TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Canada is now offering Porsche Impact, a carbon-offsetting program enabling Porsche owners to calculate their Porsche vehicles’ CO₂ emissions and directly contribute the calculated amount towards the offset of sustainability projects that are offered through South Pole, a leading carbon reduction project developer.



Originally launched in 2018, Porsche Cars Canada is latest Porsche subsidiary to contribute to the global Porsche Impact program alongside the USA, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, China, Singapore, and Porsche Asia Pacific.

“Our carbon footprint and the actions we take towards sustainability are more than just part of a corporate strategy,” said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, “Porsche Impact allows us to connect our company focus on innovation with the intentions of our customers. Having the ability to contribute towards a Canadian project offers the opportunity to support the local conservation of forests in our own backyard.”

With Porsche Impact, the customer can input their annual mileage and fuel consumption into the online calculator to determine the CO₂ generated as well as the level of financial contribution required – given in support of a climate-related project of their choice – to neutralize their own CO₂ emissions. The Porsche driver can choose from four available projects: forest conservation in B.C., Canada, biodiversity in Zimbabwe, Africa, wind power in Hebei, China, or forest protection in Alaska, USA. All of these projects are active in regions where there is a particularly impactful contribution to the protection of the local environment, giving Porsche owners the opportunity to play a part in supporting and improving local communities.

Sustainability is a central pillar of the Porsche strategy. Here we are aware of every aspect of our corporate responsibility: economic, environmental and social. One example is the production of the Taycan. We have made the entire factory in Zuffenhausen carbon-neutral. The new buildings are energy efficient, with power coming from regenerative sources. Heat in the plant is powered by biogas obtained from residual materials and waste products. In addition, Porsche considers the entire value creation chain: from suppliers, to product, to after sales and recycling. All of these measures are important steps towards our aim of becoming a zero-impact company.

Globally combined, all Porsche subsidiaries as well as customers, have offset the equivalent of more than 46,000 tonnes of CO₂ as of April, 2020. Porsche Cars Canada has contributed the equivalent offset of more than 524 tonnes of CO₂ emissions towards the local Canadian Darkwoods Project in British Columbia and will continue to offset the emissions from the internal corporate fleet.

Porsche Impact in Canada is available through the following link:

https://www.porsche.com/canada/en/aboutporsche/responsibility/porscheimpact

About South Pole

South Pole is a leading provider of global sustainability financing solutions and services, with over 250 experts in 15 global offices. For more than a decade, South Pole has worked with a wide range of public, private and civil sector organizations to accelerate the transition to a climate-smart society. The company’s expertise covers funding of projects and technology, data and advisory on sustainability risks and opportunities, as well as the development of environmental commodities such as carbon and renewable energy credits. South Pole has mobilized climate finance to over 700 projects in emissions reduction, renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable land use.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

