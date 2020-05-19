TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) announces that, following the requisite filings of all outstanding continuous disclosure documents in accordance with instructions from the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is up to date with all of its continuous disclosure obligations and the Company has received confirmation that the cease trade order has been lifted and its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 19, 2020.



Harrison South Project

The Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange over to the option agreement with Bear Mountain Gold Mines Limited to acquire a 60% interest in five mineral titles near Harrison Hot Springs, British Columbia (the “Harrison South Project”). In this regard, the Company will very shortly file an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 entitled “Report on the Harrison South Gold Project”. A copy of the technical report will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company’s website ( www.meliorresources.com ).

Standstill Agreement

Further to its press release of April 17, 2020 regarding the Default Notice received from Pala Investments Ltd (“Pala”) and the subsequent Standstill Agreement entered into with Pala. The Company has entered into a further standstill amending agreement with Pala pursuant to which Pala has agreed to extend the standstill period until July 31, 2020.

