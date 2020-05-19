Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

During the period from 13 May 2020 to 19 May 2020 Šiaulių Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The purchase auction results are as follows:

-total number of shares acquired 779 726;

-total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 319 687.66.

The purpose of share acquisition - granting shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries.