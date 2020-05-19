- A88CBD.com and all Pure CBD stores in LA will now offer A88CBD™ ingestibles products.

- A88CBD™ ingestible product portfolio includes CBD-water, capsules, tinctures, gummies, and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company today announced that its line of A88CBD™ infused ingestibles products are now available on A88CBD.com, and at Pure CBD, a CBD-only dispensary with multiple retail locations in LA.

“We are excited to expand our CBD product portfolio with the launch of our A88CBD™ infused line of ingestibles. Our newly launched e-commerce site, A88CBD.com, is off to a great start with our digital strategies driving strong visitation and healthy conversation rates. To further enhance the digital customer experience, we continue to add new content and features, which include educational blogs, subscription options, and certificate of analysis on all products for complete transparency. Establishing our strong online presence with our topicals line is one aspect of our go-to-market strategy. Our ingestibles product portfolio accelerates our reach into traditional retailers where we already have established relationships. We are off to a great start with the recent announcements of select Vitamin Plus stores carrying our topical products and Pure CBD, a CBD-only dispensary with multiple locations in LA, carrying our entire line of A88CBD™ products,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

A88CBD™ Ingestibles Product Portfolio:

A88CBD™ Infused capsules – Contains 25mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Infused oil tinctures – Contains 5mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Infused gummies – Contains 15mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Infused beverage shots – Drop date to be announced soon

A88CBD™ Infused powder packs – Drop date to be announced soon

A88CBD™ Infused water – Coming soon

“There are multiple reasons for this launch. For one, we’ve seen instant success with our topical line, which launched in February. The successful launch of the CBD topicals through both online and retail channels makes this a natural brand extension. We understand E-commerce, and we’ve shown that. Most importantly, though, retailers have been asking us for more CBD products. As a known and trusted water brand, we expect our A88CBD™ infused water and all our CBD products to be highly coveted items by our loyal base of consumers.

“As an already proven lifestyle brand that consumers can trust, our commitment to safety and quality remains our top priority. Our established national footprint, a growing network of brokers and distributors, and an emerging experiential e-Commerce platform position us effectively to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity. With a robust line of topicals and ingestibles products, we are well-positioned in two of the leading CBD product categories, and we remain committed to becoming one of America’s trusted and go-to lifestyle brands.”

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkakline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88CBD Infused™ brand, featuring a broad line of topical and ingestible products. These products are made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp and include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath-salts, CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powder packs. To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company expects its A88CBD™ infused water and all its CBD products to be highly coveted items by its loyal base of consumers; that the Company’s established national footprint, a growing network of brokers and distributors, and an emerging experiential e-Commerce platform position the Company effectively to capitalize on this tremendous opportunity; and that with a robust line of topicals and ingestibles products, the Company is well-positioned in two of the leading CBD product categories.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

