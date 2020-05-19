Register today for a May 22 webinar powered by RangeForce on Defending the United States in Cyberspace. Gordon Lawson, President of Rangeforce, is driving a discussion with Former Deputy Director of the NSA, Chris Inglis.

Register today for a May 22 webinar powered by RangeForce on Defending the United States in Cyberspace. Gordon Lawson, President of Rangeforce, is driving a discussion with Former Deputy Director of the NSA, Chris Inglis.

MANASSAS, Va., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a live webinar interview conducted by RangeForce President Gordon Lawson, Chris Inglis, Former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency and member of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission , will share the Commission’s dramatic findings, including the risks to U.S. intellectual property, privacy, critical infrastructure, and the integrity of the American election system. Hosted by HMG Strategy, the free webinar will take place Fri., May 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



Created by the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act and released in March 2020, the Cyberspace Solarium Commission is a bicameral, bipartisan, intergovernmental body charged with developing and articulating a comprehensive strategic approach to defending the United States in cyberspace. The Commission’s report covers a broad array of findings, including what is being done to reshape the cyber ecosystem and why liability laws are needed for companies that sell software code with known vulnerabilities.

Mr. Inglis is an advisory board member at RangeForce, a provider of scalable, cloud-based training designed to upskill cyber professionals with access to timely, on-demand content. RangeForce integrates a real-world cyber range and continuous, hands-on learning with the performance-based analytics essential for enterprises to understand and continually improve their cybersecurity and IT teams’ capabilities.

Webinar attendees will learn from Mr.Inglis’s experiences at the NSA as well as his views on topics such as:

How the findings of the Solarium Commission will contribute in public and private sectors





The new challenges to cybersecurity in the wake of Covid-19, particularly as it relates to investments in people, technology and training





The skillsets that can make a difference in cybersecurity with specific advice to newcomers and cybersecurity practitioners





Answers to live audience questions

Inglis began his career at NSA as a computer scientist within the National Computer Security Center. His NSA assignments included service across information assurance, policy, time-sensitive operations, and signals intelligence organizations. He was promoted to NSA’s Senior Executive Service in 1997 and served in a variety of senior leadership assignments culminating in his selection as the NSA Deputy Director. A 1976 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Inglis holds advanced degrees in engineering and computer science from Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, and George Washington University. He is also a graduate of the Kellogg Business School Executive Development Program, the USAF Air War College, Air Command and Staff College and Squadron Officers’ School. Inglis’ military career included nine years of active service with the U.S. Air Force and twenty-one years with the Air National Guard from which he retired as a Brigadier General in 2006.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry’s only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

